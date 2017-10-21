Halloween 2017 is already off to a good start.

On Monday night, Epic Records announced that 21 Savage, Offset, and Metro Boomin joined forces on a surprise album appropriately titled Without Warning. The label shared the project’s cover art, and revealed it would arrive at midnight tonight.

Though this was an unexpected project, it wasn’t necessarily random. Metro Boomin has worked with the rappers on numerous occasions, producing Migos’ tracks like “Bad and Boujee” and “Clientele,” as well as teaming up with 21 on the 2016 collaborative EP Savage Mode. Without Warning runs ten tracks long and features Travis Scott and Quavo.

The release comes on the heels of several headline-making moments for Offset. On Friday night, the Migos member officially got engaged to rapper Cardi B after he proposed to her on stage at the Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. Several days later, a video showing Offset and Quavo fighting an unidentified man surfaced on the internet. The altercation reportedly went down Thursday night at Manhattan’s W Hotel; however, it’s still unclear why the fight started.

You can listen to Without Warning now on Apple Music and iTunes or stream via Spotify below.