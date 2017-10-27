Big K.R.I.T. fans have been patient for long enough, and the wait is finally over. K.R.I.T.'s latest album, 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time, has arrived, nearly three years after his last studio album ​Cadillactica was released.

In late September, K.R.I.T. returned to social media with a series of mysterious posts which led to the release of his single "Confetti." After unveiling the double album's artwork and release date, the Mississippi native dropped some additional content, including the video for "Keep the Devil Off Me," as well as the song "Aux Cord," which is included on the album.

On Monday, K.R.I.T. kept the album rollout going by revealing the contributors on his latest project with an image accompanied by the caption, "When The Stars Align."

With 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time set to drop within a few hours, K.R.I.T. shared a message on Instagram, thanking everyone for their outpouring of support over the last few weeks.

Listen to 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time on Apple Music and iTunes or via Spotify below.