CyHi the Prynce and Kanye West have reunited on a new track called "Dat Side."

CyHi teased the record Monday afternoon on social media, writing: "Tomorrow will be scary #good & #hiphop will never be the same." The cut, which is expected to appear on CyHi’s long-awaited No Dope on Sundays album, finds the frequent collaborators rapping about everything from the ATL to trapping to dealing with the haters.

"All the haters hating, wait a minute, stand on that side," he raps over the piano-heavy beat. "I don't need no allies, I don't feel the need to fraternize/ Yeezys in the field, Yeezys Yeezys in the field now/ Made it to the NBA, we in the NFL now/ All the haters hating, wait a minute, stand on that side / Moved into a neighborhood where I’m the only black guy / People claim they praying for you / Really, they be preying on you."

No Dope on Sundays, which includes the previously released tracks "Movin’ Around" featuring Schoolboy Q and "Legend," was expected to arrive this past summer. CyHi announced he had completed and turned in the project back in June; however, we haven’t received many details since.

CyHi also confirmed to Complex that G.O.O.D. Music’s Cruel Winter compilation album was "really done." But he couldn’t guarantee that it would ever be released.

"To be all the way honest with y'all, it's really done. The thing is, it's so many superstars, to get everybody on one accord and moving at the same time is tough," he said. "We got enough to put a Cruel Winter, Cruel Summer, Cruel Autumn, and Cruel Spring out." We can only hope all of these records see the light of day."

You can stream “Dat Side” now on Apple Music or download it on iTunes.

Watch CyHi talk Kanye, Lil Wayne, and his new album in the video below.