Though it took a little longer than expected, Gucci Mane’s 11th studio album has finally arrived.

The Mr. Davis project, which was announced back in August, was originally scheduled to drop in mid-September; however, Gucci later explained his decision to push the album’s release closer to his wedding date.

"I planned on originally putting it out September the 15th," he said to MTV News. "Then, I started [thinking], October the 17th, but that's the day I get married [...] I love putting music out on 10/17. I feel like, it'd even make the whole wedding more powerful, because that's like, my national holiday! In my mind, it's coming out 10/17, but I'm dropping it early, Friday the 13th."

The 17-track project features production Metro Boomin, TM88, and Southside, as well as guest appearances by Chris Brown (“Tone It Down”), Nicki Minaj (“Make Love”), ScHoolboy Q ("Lil Story"), Migos (“I Get the Bag”), the Weeknd (“Curve”), and more.

You can stream Mr. Davis now on Apple Music or purchase it on iTunes.

You can also catch Gucci performing next month at the second annual ComplexCon. The two-day event kicks of Nov. 4 in Long Beach, California.