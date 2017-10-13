It seems Wu-Tang Clan really is forever.

About 25 years after its inception, the legendary hip-hop group has reunited on a new album called Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues; however, it's important to note that this isn't an official Wu-Tang album. It's actually a production project by longtime Wu affiliate Mathematics, who has not only produced many of the group's songs, but was also the man responsible for the iconic Wu-Tang symbol.

"For years, Math has had the idea of putting together a body of music using modern and legendary equipment such as ASR10 with vocal performances by Wu-Tang Clan members and other prominent MCs," executive producer RZA said in a press release. "With The Saga Continues he’s created a masterpiece."

Fans have already received two tracks off the album: "People Say" featuring Method Man, Raekwon, Inspektah Deck, Masta Killa and Redman; as well as the Martin Shkreli-bashing tack "Lesson Learn'd" featuring Inspectah Deck and Redman.

The Saga Continues follows the group’s 2014 album A Better Tomorrow. It also marks the first project release under 36 Chambers ALC, a lifestyle company founded by RZA and Mustafa Shaikh.

You can listen to the 18-track album now on Apple Music or download it on iTunes. Physical copies can be copped at 36 Chambers' website and will come with a digital comic book about Math's journey to completing the album.

Math has also released a double feature music video for the tracks "Time is Money" and "Hood Go Bang," by Method Man. You can check it out below.