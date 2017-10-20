With just one week until his Beach House 3 album arrives, Ty Dolla Sign has blessed fans with an official remix of the standout single "Dawsin’s Breek." For this version, Ty has replaced Jeremih with ASAP Rocky, who teased the record about a month ago on social media.

Ty also previewed the remix earlier this week during an appearance on 106 KMEL. During that interview, he revealed that John Mayer would appear on the album, along with Quavo, Gucci Mane, and Pharrell.

Beach House 3 is set to drop Oct. 27 and is now available for pre-order. While you wait, listen to the "Dawsin’s Breek (Remix)" on Apple Music or download it on iTunes.