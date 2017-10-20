Young Thug and Future fans can stop holding their collective breath: The Atlanta rappers have finally dropped their collaborative mixtape, Super Slimey.

Rumors of a joint project have been circulating for a while now, but nothing was confirmed until hours ago, when Thugger and Future shared the Super Slimey cover art on Instagram. The project includes production by Southside, Wheezy, and C4. You can listen to the mixtape now via Apple Music.

Though they’ve worked together in the past, Thug and Future haven’t always been cordial with one another. A beef began in 2015, after producer Metro Boomin called out unnamed artists who were attempting to be like Future. Thug assumed Metro was talking about him, so he replied with this:

In the following months, Thug and Future exchanged words on social media; however, their feud was eventually squashed after Thug issued a public apology. "My brada... I'm sorry for the internet argumentS!!," he wrote on Instagram.

Since then, the two have joined forces on a number of records, including "Relationship" off Thug's Beautiful Thugger Girls and "High End" with Chris Brown.