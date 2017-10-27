After months of singles, teases, and increasing anticipation, the newly booed-up Ty Dolla Sign has released his long-awaited album Beach House 3.

Devoted fans have already heard more than a couple of the project's songs. "Dawsin's Breek," the YG-featuring "Ex," "Love U Better" with Lil Wayne and The-Dream, "Don't Judge Me," "Message in a Bottle," and "So Am I" have all been previously released. But don't worry: there are still fourteen more tracks to check out on the massive, 20-song project.

Title notwithstanding, this is actually the fourth entry in Ty's Beach House series. The first one came out in 2012, and the sequel followed a year later. Then there was 2014's Beach House EP.

Beach House 3 features a number of high-profile cameos. In addition to the artists listed above, the project includes Future, Swae Lee, Jeremih, Damian Marley, Skrillex, MadeinTYO, and Lauren Jauregui.

"I like collaboration," Ty told Zane Lowe last month. "A lot of people be like, 'Why do you collab so much?' I just like making music period. It doesn’t matter if it’s solo or with people. When you think about it the best music is collabo. You need a keyboard player, a bass player, a guitar player, and drums... It's better when you get others."

You can check out Beach House 3 on iTunes and Apple Music or listen via Spotify below.