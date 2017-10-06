Ty Dolla Sign tries keeping the anticipation for Beach House 3 going by dropping "Ex" featuring YG.

The last couple of months have been Beach House 3 season, with Ty Dolla Sign slowly rolling out one new song after another for his fans. Back in July, he premiered "Love U Better" featuring Lil Wayne and The-Dream on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show. The following month, he returned with some more heat, releasing "So Am I" with Damian Marley and Skrillex. Late last month, he delivered two new songs off Beach House 3—"Message in a Bottle" and the Jeremih-assisted song "Dawsin's Breek," produced by Mike Will Made-It.

It's hard to determine if Ty Dolla Sign's methodical rollout where he releases a new song off the mixtape practically every month is an effective way to release his latest project. The approach allows him to consistently stay in his fans' consciousness while keeping them satisfied with new music, but half the mixtape may be deemed old by the time the work actually drops.

Only time will tell. Until then, enjoy "Ex" on Apple Music and iTunes or via Spotify below.