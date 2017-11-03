Big Sean, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin have united for a new track called "Pull Up N Wreck," on the heels of Metro Boomin's newly released project Without Warning with 21 Savage and Offset.

Big Sean released his fourth studio album I Decided back in Feberuary of 2017. The album, which boasted features from Jeremih, Eminem, Twenty88, The-Dream, Migos, and Flint Chozen Choir and Starrah, has since gone platinum. Metro Boomin also provided production on a few tracks.

You can hear "Pull Up N Wreck​" by heading to Apple Music or iTunes or stream it via Spotify below.