On Friday afternoon, listeners to Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio got a surprise in the form of a new song from N*E*R*D* featuring André 3000.

The song, called "Rollinem 7's," will appear on the group's upcoming album No_One Ever Really Dies. Pharrell and co. premiered the project at ComplexCon. In addition to 3K, the project features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar (twice!), M.I.A., Gucci Mane, Future, Ed Sheeran, and Rihanna. If you've made it this far in this article, you've probably already heard the last of these, RiRi's star turn on "Lemon."

"Rollinem 7's" wowed the Twitter masses, building anticipation for the new album, whose release date has not yet been announced.

Andre 3000's verse on Rollinem 7's is better than immaculate. — Okeoma ( @Neonep ) November 10, 2017

I LOVE "Rollinem 7's" cause its such a punk rock post/ISO type of record. — NHV ( @ESSNSE ) November 10, 2017

You can hear "Rollinem 7's" below via HipHop-N-More.