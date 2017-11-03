Nicki Minaj has connected with Lil Uzi Vert for a remix of "The Way Life Goes." The original track was featured on Uzi's debut album Luv Is Rage 2. The project, which was released in August, boasts features from The Weeknd and Pharrell Williams​. Nicki and Uzi have collaborated in the past, connecting with Meek Mill on the song "Frozen" from his DC4 mixtape.

So, how did this remix come about? Back in August, shortly after Uzi dropped the album, Nicki took to Instagram to post a video of her singing along to the track. She captioned the post, "Ummm, Uzi better make this a single, send me the beat, and quit playin." Uzi reposted the video along with some emojis. The rest is remix history.

Nicki is also featured on the recently released Migos Culture II single "MotorSport" featuring Cardi B.

Listen to Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert's new track "The Way Life Goes" via Apple Music and iTunes. Or stream it via Spotify below.