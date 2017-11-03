Miguel has returned with another single off his upcoming fourth studio album, War & Leisure. The new track, titled "Told You So," highlights the 32-year-old singer’s musical versatility, as it features an up-beat, retro-infused sound that is quite different from the album’s previously released single "Sky Walker" featuring Travis Scott.

"I already know you/And your ways, and all that you desire," he sings. "I said I, I don't wanna control you/I came to set you free, yeah, come with me."

In a recent interview with Billboard, Miguel spoke about the direction of the album and its politically-charged content.

"With my albums, I always try to take a picture of what’s going on in my life. War & Leisure has political undertones, because that’s what life feels like right now," he said. "This album is intentionally about the ethos right now, that we are right in the middle of all this. We’re trying to flourish in the middle of all this. We all wake up, and it’s time to be creative and amazing and positive and all the things that we’re supposed to be when you look on Instagram, but then we’re dealing with these same problems, this injustice, wars between politicians with egos. Like, 140 characters are going to get us into a war right now?"

War & Leisure is expected to drop Dec. 1. You can pre-order the album now on iTunes. Listen to "Told You So" on Apple Music here or stream it via Spotify below.