21 Savage addresses police brutality in his latest video for "Nothin New." It begins with a series of news clips of people speaking on police shootings, racism, and the recent NFL national anthem protests. It also features snippets of Colin Kaepernick, Barack Obama, and LeBron James at a press conference discussing his recent "U bum" tweet directed at Donald Trump.

Earlier today a teaser began circulating on social media.

Y'all wanna see a 21 Savage video right? .... well... — # SavageMode ( @MEGAMEEZY ) October 11, 2017

The visuals for "Nothin New," which features footage from a Black Lives Matter protest, shows 21 wearing all black clothing and rapping about issues facing the Black community while holding an umbrella at what looks to be a funeral. The video is interspersed with scenes of a young kid who, forced by their circumstance, robs a corner store for food. After the robbery takes place a police officer arrives and guns the kid down.

Th music video for "Nothin New" was shot by iNightLyfe in association with FoolWithTheCamera.

21 Savage dropped his debut studio album Issa back in July. The 14-track project features production from 21 himself as well as Metro Boomin, Southside, Pi'erre Bourne, Zaytoven, Wheezy, and DJ Mustard.

Earlier this month, 21 attended Amber Rose's third annual SlutWalk in Los Angeles where he carried a sign that read "I'm a hoe too."