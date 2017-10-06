Earlier this week, 6lack surprised a lot of people with his impressive rap skills during a cypher at the 2017 BET Hip Hop awards. Now, flexing his range, he flipped the other direction with a smooth cover of Erykah Badu's classic "On & On."

Rocking a Sade shirt, he explained to triple j why he chose to cover the song and revealed a connection he has with Badu's music.

"Her son is definitely named Seven and my daughter is definitely named Six," he said. "I think the funniest thing about the connection between me and her is when my daughter was being born, I had a show at the Observatory in California. So, I missed my daughter's birth. And while I'm listening to her on the phone, Erykah Badu is performing in the background and I'm crying on the phone. And Erykah's singing, and I'm listening to my baby being born... So I'll always have a connection to her and everything she does."

Watch the cover above and see him explain the meaning behind some of his songs in the video below.