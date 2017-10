Today marks the five-year anniversary of the release of Kendrick Lamar's classic good kid, M.A.A.D. City so of course many people jumped on Twitter to reflect on the impact of the classic project. One of those people was TDE's Punch as he shared a couple memories including a story on how team originally tried to get Andre 3000 to lay a verse down for "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe."

Yo, how is everyone? Let's talk about gkmc for a second. It dropped 5 years ago today. Y'all remember that album? — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 22, 2017

I remember trying to get 3 Stacks on "don't kill my vibe". He couldn't catch the vibe lol. He was shooting the Jimi Hendrix movie.... — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 22, 2017

Can't help but to think what he would've sounded like on that joint. Then jay did the remix so it worked out lol. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 22, 2017

The goal was to make a album in the vein of a Tarantino movie. Where the scenes aren't in chronological order but it flows cohesively. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 22, 2017

What's ill to me is thru all of the skits and narration you only here kendrick voice one time. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 22, 2017

Of course, fans didn't let Punch escape without trying to stir up the pot with a little hip-hop debate starter:

