Rocky Season is in full fucking swing. Last month, ASAP Rocky dumped gallons of fuel into the hype fire by confirming that his proven penchant for psychedelics was still very much intact during the final sessions for his forthcoming album. In a new cover story interview with GQ Style's Will Welch, Rocky shared a few more quotables about the untitled At. Long. Last. ASAP follow-up. Rocky also offered some much-in-need-of-hearing thoughts on his Under Armour deal, Rick Owens muse Michèle Lamy, what a theoretical God would look like, and the Larry Davidiest shoes on the market.

Asked to reveal his main priority, Rocky confirmed that the rest of 2017 is all about the new album. "Right now, it's music," he said. "Last year was businesses and developing all our new artists. Playboi Carti went platinum. Smooky MarGielaa is on the rise. Twelvyy album came out. A$AP Ferg mixtape came out—he always got No. 1s and bangers. Nast, Addie, up next. Cozy Tapes Vol. 2 is out right now. Now it's all about me making music again."

During recent recording sessions in London, Rocky boosted his creativity by turning off his phone. The vibe, Rocky added, is again focused on pushing his sound into new territory. "My new album is really about testing new sounds," Rocky said. "People are scared to test new sounds, so they go with what's current 'cause it's the easy thing to do. The top 100 songs sound a certain way. People cater more to that because it's a bigger demographic behind that, or it's a guaranteed demographic behind that. I prefer to experiment and have my crowd grow with me and to reach new crowds. I don't just rap—I actually make music. That's why it takes time. These sonics represent me." The album is due by the end of the year.

Rocky, who said he'd "probably" be an interior decorator if he weren't doing what he does now, also teased his recently announced Under Armour partnership as being inspired by the "vision" of CEO Kevin Plank. "He gives, gives, gives," Rocky said. "When you donate or you do charities, it's not about showing people 'Look, I'm doing this.' I was in a shelter myself. And I know that when people be donating and shit, you ain't get no fly shit at Christmases and all that. You don't see no money. Pardon my French, but you don't see no money. So I really want to make a difference."

Rocky is currently on the road with the ASAP Mob crew. The Too Cozy Tour next hits Los Angeles Oct. 24.