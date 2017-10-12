In honor of International Day of the Girl, Beyoncé released her new video for "Freedom" featuring Kendrick Lamar, off the 2016 album Lemonade. In partnership with Chime for Change and The Global Goals, the visuals include girls from across the globe dancing and singing along to the track.

In the middle of the video, facts are displayed on the screen in an effort to build awareness towards the issues affecting women around the world. Examples include "Every five minutes, a girl dies as a result of violence," "One in four girls gets married as a child," and "Girls are twice as likely to become infected with HIV."

"Today is #DayoftheGirl. Girls around the world are fighting for their freedom every day," the caption below the video posted on Facebook read. "Join me, Chime for Change and The Global Goals by taking action for #FreedomforGirls now."

If you would like to find out more about these two organizations, click here and here.