Earlier this month, Eminem signed Compton rapper Boogie to Shady Records and said, "Boogie is everything I look for in an MC. Unique voice and point of view combined with crazy wordplay. This is a great fit and I’m excited for what’s to come."

Following the announcement, Boogie paid a visit to the L.A. Leakers at Power 106 and spit a freestyle over Lil Pump's "Gucci Gang" instrumental.

Poking a little fun at himself, he rapped, "I ain't sayin' that I'm so poppin', I ain't gotta state the obvious / I got curved by like three singers man it's really fuckin' with my confidence / You know I’m still up on that Compton shit, where we know gang signs fuck with birth sign / I heard these demons that I can’t see, I need a LASIK surgeon for my third eye / This the worst time but let me surge by and power up."

Watch the freestyle above and learn more about Boogie in the video below.