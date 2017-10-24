A lot of new artists haven risen quickly in the last couple of years, and a handful of them have names that people are still getting wrong. From 6LACK and Khalid to Aminé and SZA, we broke down the pronunciation of commonly mispronounced artist names here.

But pronouncing an artist's name is only half the battle. Even if you know how to say it, there's a good chance you're writing it out wrong. DRAM is making things easier for fans by dropping the periods—it's just DRAM now, no more D.R.A.M.

To announce the change, DRAM teamed up with Funny or Die for a hilarious clip. Watch above, and catch DRAM on the Pigeons & Planes stage at ComplexCon on November 5.

