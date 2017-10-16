A post shared by dvsn (@dvsndvsn) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

R&B duo Dvsn were the guests on Saturday's episode of OVO Sound Radio, serenading listeners with a moody playlist. The OVO signees dropped their sophomore album, Morning After, this past Friday—in the lead-up to the album, Dvsn released the singles "Think About Me," "Don't Choose," and "Mood."

The group dropped their debut album Sept. 5th back in March of 2016.

While on the show, the Canadian duo's new remix for "Don't Choose," which is featured on their new album, was premiered. The remix features fellow OVO signee Roy Woods.

But that wasn't the only remix they premiered. Justin Bieber's track "Friends" and SZA's "The Weekend" also got a rework.

Listen to Dvsn's newly released slew of remixes below and head over to iTunes and Apple Music to cop or stream Morning After.





