Paul Rosenberg posted on Instagram this afternoon to spread the word about Yelawolf's upcoming album Trial by Fire, and he may have unveiled the title of Eminem's new album in the process. On Wednesday, Rosenberg posted a photo of himself holding the physical copy of Yelawolf's third studio album.

Look what arrived at the Shady offices today! @Yelawolf TRIAL BY FIRE comes out this Friday 10/27! #cdbaby

In the background, there appears to be a harmless looking billboard promoting a medication called "Revival."

However, the medication sports the backwards "E" synonymous with Em's logo. Reddit detectives then pinpointed that the full ad online was placed by Interscope Records. There's also a website for "Revival" that offers some clues, hinting at Em's involvement with what seems to be the fake medication. "Revival" is said to treat the ailment "Atrox Rithimus," which is also not a real thing.

If you call the number 1-833-243-8738 you'll be greeted by a voice that says "Thank you for your interest in Revival, the No. 1 slightly invasive treatment for Atrox Rithimus. You only get one shot to beat AR," an obvious reference to Em's song "Lose Yourself." Dr. Dre and Eminem's song "I Need A Doctor​" is also playing in the background. The automated message then continues, "Don't miss your chance with Revival. Please hold to speak to a patient care representative."

We reached out to Eminem's rep for a comment though have yet to receive a response. We'll update when we hear back.