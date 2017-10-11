Shady’s back. And he has more words for Donald Trump.

During this year's BET Hip Hop Awards, Eminem returned to the highly-anticipated cypher showcase, where he unleashed a 4-minute freestyle that took aim at POTUS. The NFL protests, hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, and the border wall were just some of the topics Em touched on.

"But we better give Obama props, ’cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust/And while the drama pops, and he waits for shit to quiet down/He’ll just gas his plane up and fly around until the bombing stops," Eminem rapped. "Intensity’s heightened, tensions are rising/Trump, when it comes to giving a shit, you’re as stingy as I am/Except when it comes to having the balls to go against me, you hide ’em/’Cause you don't got the fuckin’ nuts, like an empty asylum."

He also had a message for his fans who also supported Trump:

"Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line: You’re either for or against/And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: Fuck you.”

You can watch the full freestyle above.

The Detroit rapper participated in the annual freestyle battle back in 2009, with Mos Def and Black Thought. He returned in 2011 for the Shady 2.0 Cypher alongside Slaughterhouse, Yelawolf, Joe Budden, Crooked I, Royce Da 5’9”, and Joell Ortiz.

Eminem’s participation tonight has fueled rumors surrounding an upcoming project release. His long-awaited studio album has been teased since last year; however, speculation has surged within the last week after Shady Records producer Denaun Porter announced the album was officially completed. Though he later took back the statement, claiming he was simply trolling fans, HITS Daily Double reported Em’s next album will drop Nov. 17. Eminem’s camp has yet to confirm this.

Stay tuned.