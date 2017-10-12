Hours ahead of the release of his new album Mr. Davis, Gucci Mane hit up Zane Lowe to give his new track "Enormous" the World Record treatment. The track, featuring Ty Dolla Sign, joins previously released Mr. Davis cuts including the Migos-featuring "I Get the Bag" and the Weeknd collaboration "Curve."

"I wrote a book, I got an album coming, I’m getting married, I got off probation." @gucci1017 https://t.co/TwQMa8BAPD pic.twitter.com/AtTsNbCG68 — Beats 1 (@Beats1) October 12, 2017

"I'm thankful, you know, this year's just been a great year for me," Gucci Mane told Lowe. "Just all around. My career's just going to different heights. I wrote a book. I got an album coming. I'm getting married. This has just been a great year for me. I got off probation this year. It's just been a great year." As for what fans can expect with Mr. Davis, Gucci said the progression in sound on "Enormous" marks a natural evolution.

"It's the evolution of me musically, and also, just with me maturing being 37 years old," he explained. "I'm embracing being 37. I'm loving being a touring act. I'm seeing different things. I'm rapping about different things." Gucci also said he would like to turn his recently released autobiography into a film, as well as give original screenwriting a try:

Mr. Davis arrives Friday on all the usual streaming platforms. Gucci Mane is currently on the road with the Weeknd as part of his Starboy World Tour. The next stop is at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Mr. Davis release day.