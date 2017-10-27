Maryland rapper IDK just released his debut album IWasVeryBad, so it's only right we brought him on Trending Topics.

The artist formerly known as Jay IDK discusses the time he met Diddy, the SZA collab of his dreams, his new album, and why everyone in the industry is copying him. Seriously guys, stop stealing ideas from IDK. Check out the full interview above, and let us know in the comments who you want to see on Trending Topics next. We also spoke with IDK to discuss the making of “Pizza Shop” as well as the role that visuals play on his album.

Listen to IWasVeryBad here, and watch our Who Is? with IDK below.