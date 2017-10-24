I Cordially Invite You To Visit SYRE Land Via My Instagram. 3 Years In The Making Thank You #LongLiveSYRE ||| pic.twitter.com/XAH43lQG25

Jaden Smith has been teasing his new SYRE album all year, but this evening, he officially revealed a November 17 release date and shared a series of videos on his Instagram page to set the tone for the project.

Or, in his own words, "I Cordially Invite You To Visit SYRE Land Via My Instagram. 3 Years In The Making Thank You."

A collage of photos and videos on his Instagram page reveal the title: SYRE: A Beautiful Confusion. Lower on the page are the words "The Sunset Killed Him." And one of the videos includes the caption, "The Syre Movie Trailer."

In total, he shared seven short videos on Instagram and one on Twitter—all of which preview new music. Watch the Twitter clip above and continue to see all of the Instagram videos.

Jaden Smith will be performing on the Pigeons & Planes stage at ComplexCon in November, alongside Smokepurrp, Wifisfuneral, D.R.A.M., Ski Mask The Slump God, Injury Reserve, and more. Tickets are available here.

