Celebrating BBC Radio 1's 50th piano session, Joey Badass linked up with rising UK emcee Dave to perform stripped down versions of his songs "Amerikkkan Idol" and "Babylon."
With Dave behind the keys, Joey made this version of his politically charged AmeriKKKan Bada$$ cut a little extra special by working in a medley of Jay Z's classic "Dead Presidents," singing the memorable line over somber chords: "I'm out for dead presidents to represent me / Dead fuckin' presidents to represent me."
The only thing that would've made this better would have been if Dave jumped in for a few bars of his own. Learn more about the talented British rapper here if you aren't familiar.
Watch the "Dead Presidents/Amerikkkan Idol" medley above and see for "Babylon" below.
