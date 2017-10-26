Celebrating BBC Radio 1's 50th piano session, Joey Badass linked up with rising UK emcee Dave to perform stripped down versions of his songs "Amerikkkan Idol"​ and "Babylon."

With Dave behind the keys, Joey made this version of his politically charged AmeriKKKan Bada$$ cut a little extra special by working in a medley of Jay Z's classic "Dead Presidents," singing the memorable line over somber chords: "I'm out for dead presidents to represent me / Dead fuckin' presidents to represent me."

The only thing that would've made this better would have been if Dave jumped in for a few bars of his own. Learn more about the talented British rapper here if you aren't familiar.

Watch the "Dead Presidents/Amerikkkan Idol" medley above and see for "Babylon" below.

Continue for Joey Badass' crazy story about running from the cops below.