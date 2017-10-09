Kodak Black has been indicted in South Carolina on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged sexual assault in February 2016. Black, 20, was indicted by a Florence County grand jury, WPDE reported Monday. He has been ordered to not have any contact with the alleged victim or her family. A trial date has not been set.

The alleged sexual assault occurred at a Comfort Inn and Suites while Black was in town to perform at the Treasure City club and was first reported to a Richland County school nurse. A school resource officer then got the Florence County Sheriff's Office involved. The victim's age and identity have not been reported, but WPDE said Monday that she's a "teenage girl."

In the arrest report obtained by the Sun Sentinel in December, Black—whose real name is Dieuson Octave—is alleged to have pushed, bitten, and sexually assaulted the victim following the Treasure City performance. Additional conditions for his initial $100,000 bond release in December included refraining from making comments on the case online and in print.

"We have to seek justice," Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements told reporters last year. "Part of that is making sure that the defendant has their rights protected. And [we're going to treat him] just like we would anybody else. We [are going to] protect his rights. And give him a fair adjudication of his charges."

At the time of this article's publication, Kodak Black's reps had not released a statement regarding Monday's indictment.