After multiple teases alluding to a collaborative project of some kind, Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti are finally giving fans something definitive. Uzi and Carti are hitting the road together on the aptly named 16*29 Tour, starting with a show in Denver Nov. 17.

Though no official announcement has been made, many of the dates—as spotted by Rap-Up Wednesday—have already started popping up on Ticketmaster. Most pre-sale tickets will be available Oct. 19, with general tickets hitting the usual outlets Oct. 20. Peep the reported tour routing below. Sadly, Marilyn Manson is not listed as a guest on any of the dates.

Nov. 17 – Denver, CO – 1st Bank Center

Nov. 18 – Albuquerque, NM – ABQ Convention Center

Nov. 21 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

Nov. 22 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

Nov. 25 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

Nov. 26 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Nov. 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Dec. 1 – Miami, FL – The Wasco

Dec. 2 – Orlando, FL – Fairgrounds

Dec. 4 – Charlotte, NC – TBA*

Dec. 6 – Springfield, IL – Shrine Mosque

Dec. 7 – Kansas City, MO – Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Dec. 9 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth

Dec. 10 – Indianapolis, IN – The Pavilion

Dec. 12 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Dec. 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Dec. 15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Dec. 21 – Boston, MA – HOB

*Tickets available Oct. 31

Last month, Carti likely sent streaming numbers for seminal U.K. punk band The Damned soaring after sharing a photo of Captain Sensible and Dave Vanian with the caption "Carti Uzi Tape * Uzi Carti Tape * 16.29." In case you're missing the reference, the "16" is a nod to Uzi's 1600 Philly block, while the "29" is a tip of the hat to Carti's 2900 Atlanta block.