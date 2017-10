Lil Wop is having a great year. He just celebrated his birthday on 10/17, and also recently signed to his idol, Big Wop, aka Gucci Mane. So it's only right that Lil Wop stopped by the office to talk about his deal, living in Chicago during the height of the drill scene, his favorite words, and what he's got coming in the future. Lil Wop!

