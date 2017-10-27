The Canadian R&B duo Majid Jordan have dropped their sophomore album The Space Between. The thirteen track project features label-mates Partynextdoor and Dvsn. The last few weeks has seen two other OVO releases. Dvsn dropped their album Morning After earlier in the month while Partynextdoor's Seven Day EP came out before that.

A listening party for the Majid Jordan's The Space Between is being livestreamed over on YouTube. You can watch it up top.

Not too long back, the duo dropped the single "Body Talk." Before that they released "My Imagination" with Dvsn, "Phases," and "One I Want" with Partynextdoor.

The duo also announced that they will be embarking on a tour to support the album.

Stream Majid Jordan's The Space Between below.