After months of relentless teasing, the first single from Migos' Culture II has finally landed. "MotorSport" premiered Friday morning on the Breakfast Club shortly after the hosts endured a peculiar conversation with the Hillsong Church guy, just hours after a preview of the track landed on YouTube.

Migos also teased the new track during their performance at Power 105.1's Powerhouse at Barclays Thursday night.

@migos announce at #PowerhouseNYC that @iamcardib and @nickiminaj are going to be on #culture2 and played part of their new song “motorsport” 😛😛 A post shared by Power 105.1 (@power1051) on Oct 26, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Check the full version of the soon-to-be-everywhere collaboration, featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, below via Spotify. Murda Beatz and CuBeatz provide production.

Though we still don't have a formal Culture II release date, the arrival of "MotorSport" means we should likely expect the project soon. Judging by Quavo's recent headline-spawning social media activity, the collection may include a variety of additional top-shelf collaborators.