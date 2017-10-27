After months of relentless teasing, the first single from Migos' Culture II has finally landed. "MotorSport" premiered Friday morning on the Breakfast Club shortly after the hosts endured a peculiar conversation with the Hillsong Church guy, just hours after a preview of the track landed on YouTube.

Migos also teased the new track during their performance at Power 105.1's Powerhouse at Barclays Thursday night.

Check the full version of the soon-to-be-everywhere collaboration, featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, below via Spotify. Murda Beatz and CuBeatz provide production.

Though we still don't have a formal Culture II release date, the arrival of "MotorSport" means we should likely expect the project soon. Judging by Quavo's recent headline-spawning social media activity, the collection may include a variety of additional top-shelf collaborators.