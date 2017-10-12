Florida has been on fire this year for a variety of reasons and Duval County spitter MobSquad Nard is making sure that his name is in the mix when you mention artists buzzing out of the Sunshine State. Nard finds a pocket in every track he touches and has delivered impressive records alongside guys like 21 Savage, Boosie Badazz, Big K.R.I.T. and more.

Now, ahead of his October 13 release of his album Nardo DaVinci, Nard has given us an early stream of the project to share with listeners. The project features Boosie Badazz and many of his MobSquad comrades and they all impress throughout the 12 tracks.

Speaking on the album, Nard told us, "My album Nardo DaVinci is me, I'm the only one in the south selling this grade of dope. Straight outta Duval County, the landmark alone let you know what time it is, if you connect/love/fuck with any type of '90s baby gangsta music coming out of the south you're gonna love it. It slides like Big Sean meets Soulja Slim plus some Based on a Tru Story, Real Testament, TM 103 type of time. It rolls front to back but it's really for people who appreciate the art."

Check out the early stream of the release below.