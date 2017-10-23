ComplexCon is around the corner, and one of the acts we can't wait to see on the stage is the always unpredictable Jaden Smith. He's one of our 20 favorite artists under 20 years old, and even though he's been making music for years now, it feels like he's still only getting started. With that in mind, we hit the streets of New York to talk about Jaden Smith for the latest episode of Angelito in the Streets.

What do people think of Jaden's music? Can they tell the difference between a Jaden Smith tweet and a Confucius quote? Watch the video above to find out, and get your tickets to ComplexCon now to see Jaden and a bunch of other great artists perform.

See the full details of the Pigeons & Planes stage at ComplexCon here.