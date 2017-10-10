OMB Peezy is quickly becoming a top prospect in the new crop of rappers that have bubbled up over the last few years, and his new EP Humble Beginnings is proof of why that ascension is taking place.

The Bay Area by way of Mobile, Alabama rapper links up with Grammy-nominated producer Cardo (Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Jeezy) for six tracks that display his lyrical prowess and real-life narrative that fans have gravitated toward. Guests on the project include YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Yhung T.O.

Stream Humble Beginnings below and pre-save the project on Spotify here. You can also cop Peezy's "Doin Bad" on iTunes.