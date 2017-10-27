It's been a long time coming, but 2008, the debut album from OverDoz. is finally here. Yes, we're serious. The 16-track project includes guest appearances by Miguel, ASAP Ferg, and production from Pharrell, Hit-Boy, THC, Terrace Martin​, and others.

The California collective have been bubbling under the radar for nearly a decade now, thanks to a series of mixtapes which eventually caught the attention of Pharrell. Two years ago, Pharrell hopped on Twitter to share "Last Kiss," his collaboration with OverDoz., announcing that "these kids got next."

The debut album will include the song, "Rich White Friends," which helped put the group on the map. The track was more than just a fun time, it was also a reflection on their experience at Coachella.

"We were invited to the festival by some of our white homies. During the weekend, we stayed at their mansion and just witnessed all the crazy shit they were doing," the group told Complex.

"At one point, we even heard one of them yell out 'n*gga’ when a Kendrick Lamar song came on. Ultimately, ‘Rich White Friends’ is just our view of what’s going on in the world today, everyone’s story is different, this is ours."

Listen to the group's debut album 2008 below.