The Bay Area edition of Rolling Loud features a star-studded lineup, and there was bound to be a a couple of surprises.

Case in point: Lil Uzi Vert brought out Playboi Carti to perform their popular collab "Woke Up Like This" during the first night of the two-day festival. Carti fed off the energy of the crowd and Uzi Vert performed from on top of the DJ table as the audience sang along.

Earlier this month it was announced that Uzi Vert and Carti would be hitting the road for a joint tour, though a recent comment from Uzi Vert makes it sound like it's now up in the air.

Day 2 of the festival kicks off this afternoon with Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Schoolboy Q, and more set to take the stage. Check out Uzi Vert and Carti's performance of "Woke Up Like This" above and pics from their respective sets below.

Fire & icy. @playboicarti 🔥💎 📸: @snap_ll & @milaadss A post shared by Rolling Loud (@rollingloudfest) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

UZI 🦇 A post shared by Milaad (@milaadss) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT