Congratulations are in order for the boy Post Malone. On Monday, the singer/rapper surpassed the people's champ, Cardi B, on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His song "Rockstar" with 21 Savage now sits at No. 1 according to Chart Data, with "Bodak Yellow" settling into the No. 2 spot this week after a three-week stay at the top.

This feels like a pretty solid formula for success: Post has a huge, diverse, and supportive following; combine that with one of the hottest rappers in these streets and it was sure to be a smash.

This is Post Malone's first-ever No. 1 single. It's also a first for his collaborator, 21 Savage. Post's highest-charting song prior to "Rockstar" was "Congratulations" featuring Quavo, which peaked at No. 8 earlier this year. 21's highest-charting previously was"Bank Account," which peaked at No. 12.

Post Malone has been on a hell of a streaming run lately. In addition to "Rockstar" being streamed out of this world, his follow-up solo single, "I Fall Apart," recently cracked the top 40 of the Hot 100 (and currently sits at No. 31), indicating it's also being streamed like brazy.

There's no video for "Rockstar" yet, so there's a high chance the song could get another boost when the visuals do eventually drop. Beerbongs and Bentleys, Post's highly anticipated follow-up to his 2016 debut album Stoney, has yet to be given a release date since it was first teased almost a year ago.

Continue for a look at Post's unorthodox rise to the top in the video below.