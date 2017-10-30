The video for Rich the Kid and Kendrick Lamar's "New Freezer" is now here, directed by Dave Free and Jack Begert.

Rich the Kid first unveiled "New Freezer" on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show back in September. During the accompanying interview, Rich revealed how the collab came together. "I played two records," he told Lowe. "I had just recorded 'New Freezer,' like recently though. So I was like, let me play him 'For the Birds,' another record I did, and then I played him 'New Freezer.' Right when he heard it, he was like 'Yo, who else is on this song? Yo I got to get on this one. This shit dumb!'"

Back in June, shortly before the release of his Rich Forever 3 tape, Rich the Kid announced a deal with Interscope Records. According to Rich, multiple labels—including RCA and Epic—had been trying to sign him. In an interview with XXL, Rich praised Interscope for understanding his vision. "Interscope gave me the opportunity to take over the game completely and that's what I'm going to do," he promised.