The Wu-Tang Clan recently reunited on Mathematics' new project, Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues, and RZA stopped by Funkmaster Flex's radio show along his press tour to prove he's still got it.

Beginning the freestyle by rapping over A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's bouncy "Drowning" instrumental, he started things off by taking a minute to mention, "Life is good, can I say that?" Then, in usual RZA fashion, he danced around a string of dissociated​ topics including Gucci handkerchiefs, Moroccan dinner plates, and the Golden State Warriors—pausing to remind everyone: "Nothing change, I'm still from New York, and I still sip on that golden nectar."

You can watch the freestyle above, and dive into Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues below, if you haven't already.