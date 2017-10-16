In the past year, we've seen so many rappers go from SoundCloud sensations to mainstream newcomers. It feels like an entirely new wave, but how many of these artists are going to last? That's still to be seen, but one thing is becoming increasingly clear: Ski Mask The Slump God is here to stay. He's been making all the right moves while dropping quality music, and it's paying off.

In the latest P&P Update, we take a look at Ski Mask's rise and break down some of his most impressive numbers. Watch above, check out Ski Mask The Slump God's episode of Trending Topics below, and subscribe to Pigeons & Planes on YouTube for more.

Ski Mask The Slump God will be performing on the Pigeons & Planes stage at ComplexCon in November, and you can get tickets now. See you out there.