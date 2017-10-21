At this year's Governor’s Ball Music Festival, Mark Ronson and Kevin Parker had a joint DJ set and debuted an unreleased collaboration with SZA and at the time it was thought that the two had more songs in the chamber ready to release. Now, after hearing from SZA via Los Angeles Times, it seems like the TDE first lady may be on more than one of these unreleased collaborations.

While discussing the breakout year she's been having, she mentioned working with Ronson and Parker, stating, “I listen to Stevie Nicks. I love classical jazz. I love folk. I love rap. I love Modest Mouse. I'm making an album with Tame Impala and Mark Ronson,”

Stay tuned as we wait for more information and check out SZA's episode of Trending Topics with P&P below.