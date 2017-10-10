The Streets, led by frontman Mike Skinner, have announced a very special one-off UK tour in 2018. The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light tour will kick off in April of next year, with Skinner performing six special dates across the country and two dates at London's O2 Academy, Brixton. Skinner's meteoric rise—powered by seminal debut album Original Pirate Material in 2002—has him forever encased in British music lore and well deserving of a victory lap tour.

Speaking on his comeback, as nonplussed as ever, Skinner revealed: "I've missed tour buses very much. Which is the least of the reasons why I have decided to tour The Streets again. The other thing I've missed is trying to think up what I'm going to say in the gap between the songs."

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 13th October, and will be available at www.gigsandtours.com.



UK TOUR DATES 2018



19th April Birmingham O2 Academy

20th April Glasgow O2 Academy

21st April Manchester O2 Apollo

23rd April Leeds O2 Academy

25th April London O2 Academy Brixton

26th April London O2 Academy Brixton