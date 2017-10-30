The dude who fell from a balcony during a Travis Scott show in April has filed a lawsuit. Kyle Green is suing Scott and Terminal 5 in New York City after allegedly being pushed off a balcony "by the surging crowd," the New York Post reported. Green alleges that he suffered serious injuries as a result of Scott encouraging show attendees to take the leap.

23-year-old Green, who was attending the Fashion Institute of Technology at the time, alleges that he didn’t receive proper medical care after the fall. "[The security guards] didn't put a backboard or a neck brace on me or anything," Green said. "They just kinda lifted me up and pulled me around. Then they dropped me in front of the stage." At that point, as seen in widely shared social media footage from the show, Scott gave Green a ring.

In a statement to Complex shortly after footage of the Terminal 5 show went viral, Scott's spokesperson said the Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight artist's team had opened an "internal investigation" into the incident. "We are deeply concerned about the guest who was injured and intend to offer him our support," the spokesperson said. At the time, it was unclear whether Green had jumped or been pushed.

Green told the Post the fall resulted in a fractured vertebrae, fractured ankle, and broken wrist. Green said the ensuing surgeries left him paralyzed on his left side, forcing him to use a wheelchair.

The suit places blame on Scott and the venue, specifically referencing what Green has characterized as Scott's history of "mayhem and chaos" during previous shows.