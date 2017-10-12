ASAP Ferg has released the official visual for “Plain Jane,” the lead single off his second mixtape Still Striving.

The video, which begins a clip of Juicy J’s upcoming “Plain Jane” remix, follows Ferg and his crew riding bikes in the streets of NYC before hitting up a night club. The grainy effects, color distortion, and the mix of guerrilla-style footage with still images create a trippy visual that goes well with the Three 6 Mafia-inspired track.

"The vision for the video was to bring it back to the streets and to be with the people," Ferg said in a press release. "We shot the video spontaneously without planning which made everything feel more personal and true to me. I wanted the video to match my lifestyle; I could be riding bikes in Harlem or turning up at a party in Brooklyn."

The video, directed by AWGE's Hidji, features cameos by Kirk Knight, Nigel Sylvester, D.R.A.M., and Rihanna, who also gets a shout out in the track. ("Please believe me I see RiRi, I'mma eat it like panini.")

You can check out the visual above.

ASAP Ferg is also gearing up to perform at the ComplexCon 2017 Pigeons & Planes stage. Click here to learn more about the event, including ticket, vendor, and lineup information.