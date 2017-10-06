Your favorite rapping actor Method Man and your favorite rapper's favorite rapper, Black Thought, stopped by Sway in the Morning this week to talk about their respective roles on the new HBO sex industry drama, The Deuce. The show has gotten rave reviews, yada yada yada, but that's irrelevant, because you're here to hear some hot ass bars. So, let's get to it.

At the request of Horse, who you might remember from the Nas-affiliated Bravehearts and an iconic verse on "Oochie Wally," Method Man and Black Thought take turns scorching the mic. The beat chosen for this special occasion is the second half of Dreamville signee J.I.D's "Never." (Here's the OG, if you're curious. You should listen. He's really good.)

Meth kicks things off a little apologetically, as he has to read his lines from his phone. But honestly, who doesn't these days?

"I'm a hundred miles and still running/This funky drum got a hunnid rounds and still gunning/I'm still dumping one in ya' pumpkin, I feel nuthin'/The same smoke with a different stroke, you Phil Drummond," he spits.

When Black Thought takes over and starts going off the dome, shit gets real immediately: "Shit was all good just a week ago, it wasn't/They say the money is time and the reaper know the budget/Well, if the limit's the sky, and we can go above it/The hood metabolism high, heat ain't good for nuthin'."

They go back and forth for damn near seven minutes, both dropping two verses apiece, until the very end when Meth finishes up with a third verse. "I wasn't supposed to come after that last verse Thought did," he admitted after wrapping up. "That shit was hard." You can watch the whole cypher up top.

I don't know about y'all, but I'm ready for Black Thought and Method Man to go ahead and team up on the music tip for real, for real. They even have a built-in fire group name: Black Meth. Has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?