YG Hootie and Kendrick Lamar have linked for the new track "The City," a tribute to their hometown. The Compton homage, produced by Eardrummers' DJ FU, arrives nearly four years after Hootie and Lamar's previous collab "Two Presidents." Check out "The City" via YouTube above. The track is also available on Apple Music, Spotify, and other streaming services.

The track's cover art features a photo of a young George W. Bush, who once lived in Compton. "Compton gets a lot of bad press which shapes the perception of our city, but most never know George Bush and his family once resided here," YG Hootie said of the cover art's significance. "They even went as far to suppress the fact, but you gotta give it up for The City."

Hootie and Lamar also showed love for Compton on their 2013 collab "Two Presidents," evoking Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Hootie's new project Hubris is expected to drop Nov. 11.

Last month, Lamar made appearances on Rich the Kid's "New Freezer" and Rapsody's "Power." This year has also given us memorable Lamar guest spots on tracks from Thundercat, Vince Staples, Future, and Mike Will Made-It. Lamar's perfect Damn, meanwhile, is still hanging out in the Billboard 200. Last week, Lamar bagged his 25th consecutive week in the top 10. The last rap artist to hit 25 consecutive weeks in the top 10 was Drake, whose 2016 album Views ultimately managed to last 35 weeks. Damn opened with 603,000 equivalent album units back in April.