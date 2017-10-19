Young Thug has finally given us an official video for the Beautiful Thugger Girls opener "Family Don't Matter." The video features Thugger hanging out at the barn, riding a horse, and being a true cowboy. It also looks like he dyed his facial hair, including his eyebrows, which is pretty cool. Watch above, and check out Thug and Carnage's "Liger" if you haven't already, then imagine what that video is going to look like. There are reportedly around 85 ligers in the world, so let's all pray for Young Thug and a liger.