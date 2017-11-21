Back in the day, when the music video was everything, it was nothing to see Hollywood stars pop up in your favorite rapper's clips. With the official video for "Bank Account," 21 Savage brings that vibe back with actor/comedian Mike Epps.

The clip starts out interestingly enough with two different tales: Mike Epps is delivering a big ass teddy bear to an office building. He even signs in and sees a copy of 21 Savage's Issa Album being played by the guy at the front desk via cassette hooked up to a Beats Pill. On the flipside is 21 plotting money moves with a gang of goons and a model of the city. And he's planning on keeping all of those M's in his bank account high.

Without spoiling the twist, this is definitely a clip that's as hilarious as the shift is unexpected. It's also just dope to see "Bank Account," which was without a doubt one of the early picks from the album when it dropped, get a proper video treatment. It also shows different sides to 21's character.

Watch the full video for "Bank Account" up above.