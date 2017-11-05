The always awesome A-Trak closed day one on the Pigeons & Planes stage at ComplexCon with a special edition of the Fools Gold Day Off party. The party has gone down everywhere from New York to Atlanta to Montreal, and for his set at ComplexCon A-Trak brought out some surprise guests for the packed crowd who had already seen performance from Ski Mask The Slump God, Virgil Abloh, A$AP Ferg, KYLE, and many more.

After heating the crowd up playing tracks like Kanye West's "Power," Lil Pump's "Gucci Gang" and Waka Flocka's "Grove St. Party," A-Trak took a moment to talk about how important music discovery is for both P&P and Fools Gold. Then he started bringing out special guests including Zack Villere, Lil Wop, Young Greatness, Lil Xan, Leaf, YBN Nahmir, 24hrs, Shaboozey, Smooky Margielaa, K$ACE, and more.

Check out footage below