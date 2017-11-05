The always awesome A-Trak closed day one on the Pigeons & Planes stage at ComplexCon with a special edition of the Fools Gold Day Off party. The party has gone down everywhere from New York to Atlanta to Montreal, and for his set at ComplexCon A-Trak brought out some surprise guests for the packed crowd who had already seen performance from Ski Mask The Slump God, Virgil Abloh, A$AP Ferg, KYLE, and many more.
After heating the crowd up playing tracks like Kanye West's "Power," Lil Pump's "Gucci Gang" and Waka Flocka's "Grove St. Party," A-Trak took a moment to talk about how important music discovery is for both P&P and Fools Gold. Then he started bringing out special guests including Zack Villere, Lil Wop, Young Greatness, Lil Xan, Leaf, YBN Nahmir, 24hrs, Shaboozey, Smooky Margielaa, K$ACE, and more.
Check out footage below and stay tuned to P&P on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to keep up with everything going down in Long Beach.
.@atrak is up and he brought @LilWop17 with him #ComplexCon pic.twitter.com/oix6asK2Bp— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 5, 2017
🍃 @ItsMeLeaf joining @atrak and gracing us with her presence 💚 pic.twitter.com/hMt3fLtJFF— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 5, 2017
⚡️ @nahmir205 just hit the stage with @atrak #ComplexCon pic.twitter.com/9vWcgsHow0— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 5, 2017
Now @SMOOKYMARGIELAA is joining @atrak on stage #ComplexCon pic.twitter.com/eFcxWFfMkk— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 5, 2017
Just brought out @2fourhrs @nahmir205 @SMOOKYMARGIELAA @ItsMeLeaf @Ksace_ @zackvillere @strick86 @LilWop17 #shaboozey at @ComplexCon— Cannibal Aux (@atrak) November 5, 2017
Oh and @YoungGreatness7 too!!— Cannibal Aux (@atrak) November 5, 2017